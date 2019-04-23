Image copyright Google Image caption Two girls, aged 13 and four, were among the injured in the crash on Bickershaw Lane

A pick-up truck driver has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a mother in a three-vehicle collision.

The arrest comes after a Volkswagen Amarok failed to stop at the scene of Saturday's crash in Bickershaw Lane, Wigan.

The collision also involved a black Volkswagen Polo and a silver Mercedes.

The 34-year-old woman driver of the Polo later died in hospital, police said.

Her passengers, a 29-year-old man and two girls aged four and 13, were also taken to hospital.

The driver of the Amarok and its passengers escaped by forcing another motorist to drive them away, Greater Manchester Police said.

The pick-up truck was later found in Bolton House Road.

A 26-year-old man was held for causing death by dangerous driving before being further arrested for murder, kidnap and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

He remains in custody along with a 42-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

The allegation of murder is understood to be by transferred malice because of the Amarok driver's suspected intentions towards those travelling in the Mercedes.

'Dreadful incident'

The occupants of the Mercedes, a 21-year-old man and two 20-year-old men, were initially arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Two of the men have been eliminated from the investigation but arrested for causing criminal damage and released on bail.

One of the 20-year-old men remains in custody on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Sgt Lee Westhead appealed for witnesses to the crash to contact police.

He added: "We continue to support the victims of this dreadful incident at this time and my thoughts remain with them."