Image copyright David Mooney Image caption The body was discovered in the water close to the Media City Metrolink stop at Salford Quays

A body has been pulled from the water at Salford Quays.

The body was discovered in the North Bay of the quays, close to the Media City Metrolink stop at about midday, Greater Manchester Police said.

Police said the scene has been cordoned off for forensic work and the death was being treated as unexplained.

The gender of the person is currently unknown. The force has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.