Image copyright Google Image caption A fight broke out near the Royal Oak pub

A man who was stabbed in a large fight outside a pub has died, Greater Manchester Police has said.

The 24-year-old was injured along with two other men, aged 22 and 23, near the the Royal Oak Hotel pub in Failsworth in the early hours.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Police said the people who were involved in the fight fled before officers arrived, and no arrests had been made.

Det Ch Supt Tony Creely appealed for information, adding officers had launched a murder investigation.

"We believe there was a fight involving a number of people which ended with the loss of a life and two others with serious but not life-threatening injuries."