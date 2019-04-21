Image copyright Google Image caption Two girls, aged 13 and four, were among the injured in the crash on Bickershaw Lane

A woman has died and six people have been hurt in a hit-and-run crash.

The 34-year-old mother died in hospital after the Polo she was driving collided with a Mercedes and a Volkswagen in Bickershaw Lane, Wigan.

The Volkswagen Amarok failed to stop after the crash at 17:30 BST on Saturday and was later found abandoned on Bolton House Road.

Three men in the Mercedes have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The men, two aged 20 and one aged 21, are in hospital with minor to serious injuries.

A 13-year-old girl also suffered serious injuries in the crash, while a four-year-old girl and a 29-year-old man were also hurt. All are being treated in hospital.

'Without a mother'

Greater Manchester Police said it was a "senseless incident that has resulted in tragedy".

Sgt Joseph Barron said: "Occasionally... an incident occurs that takes a life and it leaves us all asking why it needed to happen? Children have been left without a mother, all because they were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"The driver and the occupants of the green Volkswagen Amarok know very well that they have questions to answer about their behaviour.

"They left the scene without thought for the people in the cars around them - they owe it to the victim's family now to come forward and talk to police."