Image copyright Google Image caption Gavin Brown was assaulted at the Melville Hotel

A man has died more than a week after he was attacked in a pub.

Gavin Brown, 29, was taken to hospital with serious injuries after police were called to reports of a disturbance at the Melville Hotel in Stretford, Greater Manchester, on 12 April.

Three men, aged 30, 39 and 52, were arrested on suspicion of assault and and later released under investigation.

Mr Brown died on Saturday and Greater Manchester Police said it was now being treated as a murder investigation.

Det Insp Terry Chatterton said: "Sadly the worst has happened and today Gavin lost his fight for life.

"My thoughts go out to his family and friends and we will continue to help them in whatever way we can, and get them the answers they deserve."

The force is continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.