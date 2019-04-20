Image copyright Google Image caption Nearly 200 people were found at the party on Delemere Road in south Manchester

Police officers responding to complaints of noise and drunken behaviour at an "out-of-hand" party were attacked with missiles.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it found between 150 to 200 people at a property in Levenshulme before 22:30 BST on Friday.

Residents reported there had been "lots of people in the street", GMP said.

Officers started to "lawfully eject" them from the property when they began throwing items.

No-one was injured and there have been no arrests. GMP described the house as a "holiday property".

Det Con Chris Henderson said: "Not only had the party-goers duped the home owner into believing there would be far fewer people at the property, the party got out-of-hand, they terrified local residents in their own homes, then reacted with violence towards police officers when they attempted to clear the party.

"This behaviour is simply unacceptable.

"We are currently investigating crimes of violent disorder and will be reviewing CCTV to identify those involved."