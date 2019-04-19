Image caption Ten fire engines were sent to battle the blaze on the National Trust land

A fire chief has warned people to be careful smoking after a moorland blaze broke out at the National Trust's Lyme Park estate.

Crews battled the fire, which covered 0.75 sq miles (2 sq km) at one point, for more than five hours after it broke out at 16:10 BST on Thursday in Disley.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service's area manager Lee Shears called on people to "be sensible" around dry moorland.

There were no injuries and the park and hall have now reopened.

The fire was in an area of the park near Knightslow Wood

The hall at Lyme Park dates from the 16th Century and was used in the BBC's 1995 adaption of Pride and Prejudice.

Mr Shears told the BBC: "I think it is important to stress that people should take precautions when they are out on grassland and moorland.

"Even though it is early in the year, the moorlands are very dry.

"People should be careful when they're smoking, and be sensible."

Fire crews used beaters and water backpacks to fight the blaze

The hall and park are now open for Easter activities but a section of the parkland has remained closed off after the fire.

Ten fire engines were sent to the blaze, south of Knightslow Wood.

The park is home to a herd of red deer, but the deer sanctuary was some distance away from the fire.