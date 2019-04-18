Image copyright Cassie Warmbold Image caption Mr Boddington died a week after being hit by a tram in Manchester city centre

A popular street musician has died a week after he was struck by a tram in Manchester city centre.

Ray Boddington, 77, who performed as part of the Piccadilly Rats group, died in hospital in the early hours of Thursday.

His family, fans and fellow band members have paid tribute to the "superstar".

Police and Metrolink operator Transport for Greater Manchester are continuing to investigate the incident.

Mr Boddington was hit at the junction of High Street and Church Street on the evening of 10 April.

'Brought joy to many'

The retired hairdresser, who had appeared on ITV shows The X Factor, Britain's Got Talent and Judge Rinder, was kept alive on a life support machine as his family kept a bedside vigil.

The machine was switched off earlier this week.

Former Oasis guitarist Paul Arthurs was among those offering his condolences on Twitter.

Bandmate Gaz Stanley also paid tribute to "my best mate, my brother, my superstar".

Mossley-based band Cabbage described Mr Boddington as "an icon".

Skip Twitter post by @ahcabbage The death of an icon is always a tragic day. No words can truly desceibe the effect Ray had on us and the whole of Manchester. Rest In Peace. Xx pic.twitter.com/Rq42IyaNsR — CABBAGE (@ahcabbage) April 18, 2019 Report

Greater Manchester Police has renewed an appeal for witnesses and continues to investigate the incident alongside the Rail Accident Investigation Branch.

TfGM head of Metrolink Danny Vaughan said: "Ray was a very familiar and popular figure in and around the city centre and beyond, and someone who brought joy to many people."