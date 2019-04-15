Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Sydney Hallworth was found guilty of five counts of indecent assault

A paedophile football coach who singled out young players for awards before sexually abusing them has been jailed for five-and-a-half years.

Sydney Hallworth, 71, took boys from a team in Clayton, Manchester, to a training complex in Blackley for "one-on-one" coaching during the 1980s.

He then pretended to give them sports massages and sexually assaulted them.

Four men contacted police separately about Hallworth following the Football Association's child sex abuse inquiry.

The defendant, of Ellerthwaite Road in Windermere, Cumbria, was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court after being convicted of five counts of indecent assault.

The trial heard how young players who had earned the man of the match award for the previous week's game were invited to train with older age groups at the club's training complex.

Hallworth would collect the boys from their homes in his Austin Princess car before heading to the site.

'Dangerous and calculating'

After training, he would encourage the boys to remove their clothes under the pretext of giving them a massage, before the abuse took place.

Det Cons Joanne Tinsley said Hallworth had "preyed" on young boys' "aspirations".

She added: "The one-to-one coaching sessions were a cover for Hallworth's deviancy. He engineered a situation where he could be alone with his victims and subject them to sexual abuse.

"He has refused to admit his guilt throughout the court process, forcing his victims to recount their ordeals.

"Their bravery means a dangerous and calculating sexual predator is now behind bars."

Hallworth was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.