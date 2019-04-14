Motorcyclist dies in crash with car in Wigan
- 14 April 2019
A motorcyclist has died in a collision with a car, Greater Manchester Police has said.
The man, in his 30s, was involved in a crash with a VW Golf on Riley Lane, Wigan at about 14:30 BST. Paramedics attempted to resuscitate him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The car driver remained at the scene to speak with police. No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.
Officers have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.