Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was assaulted at the Melville Hotel

A man is critically ill after he was attacked in a hotel.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police were called to a disturbance at the Melville Hotel in Stretford at 20:30 BST on Friday.

Three men, aged 30, 39 and 52, were arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in custody.

Det Sg Phil Bainbridge said: "This was a violent incident, which has left a man fighting for his life."

He added: "Our thoughts are very much with him and his family at this difficult time."

Police appealed for anyone with information to contact them.