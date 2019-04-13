Image copyright Google Image caption The attack was on Harrowby Street in Farnworth

A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed in the leg in a street attack.

The teenager was assaulted before midnight on Harrowby Street in Farnworth. He is in a stable condition in hospital.

A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

Police appealed for information, adding that people "may have taken videos around the time of the incident on their mobile phones".

Det Sgt Craig Wallace said: "This is a nasty attack which has left a teenager in hospital and we are doing all that we can to piece together the circumstances of the incident and provide him and his family with the answers they deserve.

"I appreciate that this may cause concern in the local community and I would stress that while we believe this to be an isolated incident, there will be a higher police presence in the area over the coming days for anyone who has any questions."