Image copyright Google Image caption A stabbing took place at Neighbourhood in Manchester as gangsters met to discuss business, police said

A Manchester nightclub has had its licence revoked after police said it was being frequented by gangland criminals.

The decision came after a man was stabbed in the chest, back and leg at Neighbourhood, a council meeting heard.

Police said organised crime groups from Manchester and Liverpool had met there to discuss business and socialise.

The city centre club's manager said it planned to introduce tighter security and was considering an appeal.

Licensees were hauled before the council's licensing committee after the stabbing on 18 March, the Local Democracy Reporting Service wrote.

The victim, said by police to be a member of a south Manchester gang, was stabbed repeatedly and fled when police arrived.

'Risk of crushing'

The club was temporarily closed until Thursday's licence review hearing.

Sgt Ben Coombes told the meeting police believed there was "a proportion of organised crime groups using the venue to facilitate their business and also to operate socially".

He said on the night of the attack gang members had met to discuss "a business option".

Councillors heard further concerns about people outside the venue who were "at great risk of crushing" because security staff were unable to handle crowds that gathered a week earlier amid rumours Canadian rapper Drake was inside.

The club's licence was temporarily revoked in 2018 after a customer with a knife was hit in the face by a bouncer with a glass bottle, the meeting heard.

The council's licensing panel rejected a request from the club's lawyers to remain open with reduced opening hours.

Neighbourhood's managing director Simon Kaye told the committee he planned to introduce a stricter ID policy and facial recognition technology.

Mr Kaye blamed "the actions of a small minority" and said staff were "deeply saddened that a large number of people may suffer as a result".