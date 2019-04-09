Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Danny Drinkwater will appear before magistrates charged with drink driving next month

Chelsea and England footballer Danny Drinkwater has been charged with drink-driving after a car crash.

The midfielder was arrested after a Range Rover crashed in Mere, Cheshire, in the early hours of Monday.

Two women and a man were were treated at the scene for minor injuries, Cheshire Police said.

Mr Drinkwater, 29, of Nether Alderley in Cheshire, was released on unconditional bail to appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court on 13 May.

Police were called to reports of a one-vehicle crash on Ashley Road in Mere at 00:30 BST and arrested the footballer.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to reports of a crash on Ashley Road, Mere, at 00:30 BST on Monday

Former Manchester United trainee Drinkwater was a member of Leicester City's title winning side in 2016.

He moved to Chelsea for £35m in 2017 but has found first-team opportunities limited.

Drinkwater won the last of his three England caps in 2016.