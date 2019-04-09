Image copyright National Manuscript Conservation Trust Image caption The posters will be professionally conserved and restored, the council said

Posters from elections held more than 100 years ago are being preserved by Wigan Council.

The local authority has secured an £8,000 grant from the National Manuscript Conservation Trust to maintain a collection of 141 pieces from the two 1910 general elections.

The campaign posters, linked to Wigan and nearby Chorley, were of "national importance", said the council.

The money will be used to restore and digitise the posters, the council said.

Cartoon posters

It is part of a conservation project called Posters, Power and Parliament, said the Local Democracy Reporter Service.

Alex Miller from the town hall's archives and local studies team said the posters gave a "unique insight" into political views at the time and "helped to chart the history of our democracy".

Campaign issues such as the reform of the House of Lords, free trade, the rights of working people and Irish Home rule are depicted.

Some include "a series of coloured, pictorial posters that resemble cartoons - a very different approach to what we would see today," he added.

Two general elections were held in 1910 amid a constitutional crisis caused by the House of Lords rejecting the "People's Budget" proposals of the Liberal government.

The second election, held over several days in December, was the last to be held before the outbreak of World War One.