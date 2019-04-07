Image copyright Google Image caption The 19-year-old man died at the scene of the crash

A 19-year-old man was killed when he crashed into a wall following a police pursuit in central Manchester.

The silver Vauxhall van he was driving left the road on Corporation Street at about 23:40 BST on Saturday.

A passenger was detained by police and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers had started to pursue the van shortly before the crash after it failed to stop for them, police said. They have appealed for witnesses.

Det Ch Insp John Harris said: "A full investigation has been launched into this collision and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information or dashcam footage, to contact police immediately."