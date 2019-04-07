Boy, 17, charged with Wythenshawe stab murder
- 7 April 2019
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a 20-year-old man was found stabbed at a house in Manchester.
Tyrelle Burke was found in Crossacres Road, Wythenshawe, at about 08:45 BST on Friday, police said.
He was taken to hospital in a critical condition and he later died.
The teenager, who was arrested on Friday, is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon. He was remanded to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Monday.