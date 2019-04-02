Salford stabbing: Teen seriously hurt in street attack
- 2 April 2019
A teenager has been stabbed and seriously injured in a street attack.
The 17-year-old boy was attacked shortly before 14:45 BST in Tatton Street, Ordsall, Salford.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said he had been taken to hospital with serious injuries though they are not thought to be life-threatening.
The force said a cordon was in place at the crime scene and an investigation had been launched but no arrests had been made.