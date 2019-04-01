Manchester

Bury stabbing: Further arrests after boy, 16, knifed

  • 1 April 2019
eastZeast restaurant on Bury New Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The victim stabbed outside the eastZeast restaurant in Bury on Saturday

Police have arrested two more teenagers over a stabbing that left a 16-year-old boy with life-changing injuries.

The teenager was injured amid a dispute between youths outside eastZeast restaurant in Bury on Saturday.

Two boys, aged 15 and 17, were being questioned on suspicion of violent disorder and assault.

A 16-year-old previously arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and possession of a bladed article has been released under investigation.

The victim continues to receive treatment in hospital after emergency services were called to Bury New Road at about 21:55 GMT.

Chf Insp Jamie Collins said the investigation was continuing as "dedicated detectives are working hard to review all of the relevant footage".

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites