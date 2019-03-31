Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to a disturbance at the eastZeast restaurant in Bury on Saturday

A 16-year-old boy has suffered life-changing injuries after he was stabbed outside a restaurant.

He was injured amid a disturbance between a group of youths outside eastZeast restaurant in Bury at about 21:55 GMT on Saturday.

The boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries and is in a stable condition, police said.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and remains in custody.

Det Insp Andrew Naismith said: "A teenager is now in hospital with injuries that are thought to be life-changing as a result of this incident."

The force asked any witnesses to the incident at the restaurant on Bury New Road to contact them as a matter of urgency.