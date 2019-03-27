Charge over theft from seizure victim in Manchester
- 27 March 2019
A man has been charged with stealing a mobile phone from a woman who had a seizure in the street.
Leonora Royce, from Stockport, was lying unconscious when she was targeted just off Portland Street in Manchester in the early hours of Thursday.
The incident was spotted by city council CCTV operators, who alerted police.
Noel Steadman, 46, of no fixed address, is due appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court later.
Mrs Royce has said she was told her seizure lasted for about six minutes.