Woman having seizure targeted by thieves in Manchester city centre

  • 26 March 2019
Leonora Royce
Image caption Leonora Royce was attacked in the early hours of Thursday

A woman was targeted by a group of thieves as she was having an epileptic seizure in a city centre street.

Leonora Royce was lying unconscious when her mobile phone and money were stolen just off Portland Street, Manchester, at 01:00 GMT on Thursday.

The incident, captured on CCTV, is being investigated by police.

Mrs Royce said she refused to live in fear after the attack, saying: "I'm not going to let it define me. I'm still going to work in the city."

