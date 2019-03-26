Woman having seizure targeted by thieves in Manchester city centre
- 26 March 2019
A woman was targeted by a group of thieves as she was having an epileptic seizure in a city centre street.
Leonora Royce was lying unconscious when her mobile phone and money were stolen just off Portland Street, Manchester, at 01:00 GMT on Thursday.
The incident, captured on CCTV, is being investigated by police.
Mrs Royce said she refused to live in fear after the attack, saying: "I'm not going to let it define me. I'm still going to work in the city."