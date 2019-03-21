Image caption Christian Hickey was shot on the doorstep of his house, along with his mother Jayne

Three men have been found guilty of shooting a seven-year-old boy and his mother in the legs in a gangland feud.

Christian Hickey and his mother Jayne were shot on the doorstep of their home in Salford in October 2015.

Carne Thomasson, 28, Christopher Hall, 49, and Aldaire Warmington, 32, were convicted at Manchester Crown Court of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent.

The three were cleared by a jury of conspiracy to murder.

Christian and his mother were blasted in the legs with a Heckler & Koch P7 self-loading pistol as they answered the door at their house in Winton, the court was told.

Both were left lying in a pool of blood in the hallway of their home, with one bullet passing through Mrs Hickey's leg into her son who was standing behind her.

Image caption The court heard the shooting was part of a feud between two rival gangs

They were the victims of a Salford organised crime gang called the A-Team which was involved in drugs, violence and extortion, jurors heard.

The attack was a revenge mission for the "execution" of Salford "Mr Big" Paul Massey three months earlier

He was shot with an Uzi by a splinter faction of the gang, the court was told.

In relation to the attack on the Hickeys, James Coward, 22, Dominic Walton, 26, and Lincoln Warmington, 32, were each convicted of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice by getting rid of the stolen Audi S3 car used in the attack.

Two other men, John Kent, 54, and Jacob Harrison, 26, were convicted of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent for involvement in an earlier shooting of a rival by the same gang.

All eight will be sentenced at a date yet to be fixed.