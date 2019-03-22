Image copyright David Dixon/Geograph Image caption Staff are advised to use well-lit paths as they walk to their vehicles

A doctor was held up at knifepoint and had her car stolen at a hospital in Greater Manchester.

The female medic was approached by four men as she walked to her car at Royal Oldham Hospital, on Friday 15 March, said a police spokesman.

The robbers threatened her with a knife before making off in the Audi Q2.

Hospital bosses said it was the latest in series of crimes at the site and extra guards were being brought in to escort staff to their vehicles.

Greater Manchester Police have also stepped up patrols in the area.

Head of security Tony Carter said: "We are monitoring our CCTV footage and anybody with information about the crimes should contact the police directly.

"We are urging staff to be careful, especially at night time, and keep to well lit areas, to stay alert and not to wear headphones when walking. Where possible, if it is late or dark, staff should walk together in pairs.

"We are also advising staff that once inside their car they should lock the doors."