A pro-Brexit activist has denied assaulting a news photographer at a demonstration in Manchester.

James Goddard, 29, from Altrincham, Greater Manchester, pleaded not guilty to the common assault of Joel Goodman when he appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court.

The attack is said to have taken place on 9 February.

He also denied using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards Mr Goodman.

District Judge John Temperley adjourned the case until 25 June.

As part of his bail conditions, Mr Goddard must not contact Mr Goodman or attend any organised demonstration in Manchester city centre.