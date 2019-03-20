Image copyright Ashley Stocks Image caption Debbie Twist, 47, was found with fatal stab wounds at a property on Manchester Road, Leigh, on Sunday

A woman who was found stabbed to death at a house in Greater Manchester has been named as Debbie Twist.

The 47-year-old was found with fatal stab wounds at a property on Manchester Road, Leigh, on Sunday.

A man, 39, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.

A woman, 37, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital with arm injuries. He has since been discharged.

Greater Manchester Police said it had been given more time to question the arrested man, and the attack was being treated as an isolated incident.