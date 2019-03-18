Image copyright St Helens RFC Image caption Joe Sharratt has been tipped to represent England Youth but is now recovering at home after his ordeal

Seven bouncers have been charged following a fight outside Manchester's Factory 251 nightclub that left a rugby league player injured.

St Helens academy player Joe Sharratt, 18, suffered a serious head injury during the fracas on 2 December.

Two of the door staff have been charged with grievous bodily harm, while all seven face one count of affray.

They have been bailed to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 23 April.

Gareth Carr, 20, of Denbigh Road, Denton; and Amjad Yasin, 27, of Latimer Street, Oldham; have been charged with assault and affray.

Lee Clark, 41, of Epson Avenue, Sale; Imran Ilyas, 40, of Gainsborough Avenue, Oldham; Mohammed Saleem, 21, of Kingsway, Manchester; Mohammed Abdullah, 30, of Golborne Avenue, Manchester; and Javad Bolagh, 23, of Higher Lane, Whitefield; also face affray charges.

Mr Sharratt, who had played for Lancashire Academy against Australian Schoolboys hours earlier, was taken to hospital after being injured.

Greater Manchester Police said he was "now recovering at home".

Image copyright Google Image caption The Factory 251 nightclub is housed in the former headquarters of Factory Records

The fight happened outside the Princess Street club, which was once the headquarters of the Factory Records label that represented Joy Division, New Order and Happy Mondays.