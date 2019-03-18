Manchester

Leigh stabbing: Murder arrest after woman found dead

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found with fatal stab wounds in Leigh, Greater Manchester.

The woman, believed to be in her 40s, was found dead at a property on Manchester Road.

All those believed to have been involved in Sunday's stabbing have been "contained", police said.

Greater Manchester Police said it was treating the incident as "isolated", with no threat to the wider community.