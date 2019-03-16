Bury crash: Four hurt as car 'deliberately' driven at group
- 16 March 2019
Four people have been hurt by a car deliberately driven into them during a dispute, police said.
The group was hit in Market Street, Bury at 23:10 GMT on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said.
Two members of the group were taken to hospital for further treatment but no-one was seriously injured.
Police are appealing for information and said the crash was not terror-related. Two men, aged 18 and 21, have been arrested on suspicion of affray.