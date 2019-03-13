Image copyright Google Image caption Lala Kamara was found at Denton Court

A man has been charged with murder after a 26-year-old woman was found dead in a flat.

Lala Kamara was found dead in Denton Court, Denton, Tameside at about 22:35 GMT on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police said.

Mustapha Dia, 21, of Denton Court, Denton, has been charged with murder.

He is due at Tameside Magistrates Court later.