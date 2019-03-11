Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Terrified customers fled as the saw was revved up

A man who burst into a pub brandishing a revving power saw and threatened terrified customers has been jailed.

Andrew Dicken, of Barton Lane, Eccles ran amok in The Bulls Head on Cross Street in Sale, Greater Manchester in the early hours of 9 February.

The 37-year-old was sentenced to two years for affray and criminal damage at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.

A video showed frightened customers running away as Dicken walked round the busy pub waving the petrol-powered saw.

He had admitted affray at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on 12 February.