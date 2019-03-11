Image copyright Google Image caption The Georges Pompidou European Hospital in Paris

A Manchester United fan who was stabbed after the club's victory in Paris said he is recovering "slowly" after a "traumatic four days".

Mike Jackson, 44, from Bolton, needed emergency surgery after being stabbed in the chest following the club's Champions League clash with PSG.

A Paris taxi driver has been arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide.

In a Facebook post, Mr Jackson thanked well-wishers "from the bottom of my heart" for their messages and support.

"From going from a jubilant evening, watching Manchester United pulling off the unthinkable result against PSG, to one hour or so later fighting for my life, these have been a traumatic four days.

"I'm slowly recovering in a hospital in Paris. Each and every message means more than you could ever imagine," he said.

'Shocked'

The Agence France-Presse news agency said the suspect had been "indicted on Saturday for attempted homicide".

The agency said the suspect was a taxi driver who had been "placed under judicial control".

Mr Jackson was expected to be released from hospital later.

Manchester United completed a remarkable comeback victory over PSG at the Parc des Princes to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

The club later said it was "shocked" to hear about the stabbing and "everyone at the club" was thinking of Mr Jackson.