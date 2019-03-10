Manchester

Denton murder arrests after woman found dead

  • 10 March 2019
Denton court Image copyright Google
Image caption A woman's body was found at Denton Court

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a flat.

The 26-year-old woman's body was found in the flat in Denton Court, Denton, Tameside at about 10:35 GMT on Saturday.

The victim has not been formally identified and a post-mortem examination on the cause of death is due to take place, police said.

Two men arrested, aged 21 and 25, remain in police custody.

Insp Dan Clegg said: "We are yet to know the cause of the woman's death but the circumstances in which she was found have lead us to believe her death is unfortunately suspicious."

