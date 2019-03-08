Image copyright TFGM Image caption Metrolink released CCTV showing people sitting on the couplings between two carriages

Transport bosses have issued a warning about the dangers of "tram-surfing" after dozens of cases were recorded on Greater Manchester's Metrolink network in the past year.

Transport for Greater Manchester said 68 incidents had seen children as young as 11 clinging to the outside of trams.

CCTV revealed one example of two people "recklessly" riding on a tram on the Altrincham line.

TfGM urged people to report incidents and parents to be aware of the dangers.

Danny Vaughan, head of Metrolink, said: "What is particularly worrying is that it is kids riding on the couplings in between two trams.

"If somebody slips they would be lucky not to be killed."

Tram driver Danny Swales said drivers were not always aware when tram-surfing was taking place.

He added: "I was very fortunate when it happened to me that I was notified by a passenger, but it is not always the case."