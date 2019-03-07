Image copyright Google Image caption All five suspects have been bailed pending further inquiries

Five teenagers have been arrested after a 17-year-old boy was attacked with a knife, police said.

The victim suffered a cut under his chin after an argument took place near NatWest Bank on Oldham Road in Failsworth at 12:15 GMT on Friday.

A knife was recovered in nearby Wesley Street, Greater Manchester Police said.

A spokesman said the youths, aged between 15 and 17, were held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and violent disorder.

All five have been bailed pending further inquiries.

The boy was taken to hospital after help from bystanders but later released.

Det Con Ian Hope said: "We're thankful his injuries weren't more severe and that he's recovered well, but this could have been a different story."