Image copyright Family handout Image caption Yousef Makki was stabbed in Altrincham on Saturday

A 17-year-old boy accused of the stabbing murder of another teenager has been granted bail.

The accused, who cannot be named, was also charged with possessing a knife when he appeared at Manchester Crown Court.

Yousef Makki, also 17, from Burnage, died after being stabbed in Gorse Bank Road, Hale Barns, near Altrincham, on Saturday.

The boy was bailed until his next court appearance on 18 April.

Another boy, 17, who is charged with assisting an offender and possession of a blade, was bailed on Wednesday to appear at youth court on 28 March.