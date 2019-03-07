Invest more in cycling and walking schemes, says Boardman and Burnham
Olympic cycling champion Chris Boardman has joined Greater Manchester's mayor in asking the government to invest in a national cycling and walking network.
Mr Boardman and Andy Burnham want the government to follow Greater Manchester's example of spending £160m on green infrastructure projects.
They said a "real alternative to driving" would boost public health as well as cut congestion and pollution.
The BBC has asked the Department for Transport (DfT) for a response.
Mr Boardman, who won gold at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, was appointed Greater Manchester's first Cycling and Walking Commissioner in 2017.
He said cycling and walking currently only receive about 1% of the government's transport budget.
'Congestion'
At a Transport Select Committee meeting in Manchester, Mr Boardman suggested cycling and walking schemes should receive the same amount of money as the roads budget.
He said: "This isn't about people riding bikes, it's about creating healthier, better places to live, more economically robust areas, revitalising town centres and giving people a real and attractive alternative to driving.
"By the government's own calculations, money invested in enabling people to cycle and walk is the most efficient transport spend that a nation can make."
In June last year, Greater Manchester unveiled a £28m cycling network, called 'Beeline' routes.
The new routes would include six miles (10km) of Dutch-style cycle lanes that are separated from motor traffic.
Mr Burnham said: "Successive governments have treated cycling and walking as an afterthought.
"This cannot continue at a time when we've got congested roads, polluted air, and high levels of physical inactivity."
He said there was a "huge appetite" for a national cycling and walking network but the government needs to show the "same ambition" as Greater Manchester.