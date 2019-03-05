Hale Barns stabbing: Teen charged with Yousef Makki murder
A teenager has been charged with the murder of a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Greater Manchester.
Yousef Makki, from Burnage, died after being attacked in Gorse Bank Road, Hale Barns, near Altrincham, on Saturday.
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article. Another boy, 17, has been charged with assisting an offender and possession of a bladed article.
The pair are due to appear at Manchester Youth Court on Wednesday.
Yousef's parents described him as a "loving and caring son and brother", and said he had phoned hours before his death to say he would be home for tea.
"The next knock at the door [was] officers with the tragic news... it is every parent's worst nightmare," they said.
Manchester Grammar School, where Yousef was studying for his A-levels, said his death was a "tragic loss" and he was a "dearly loved, incredibly bright pupil".
He is thought to have won a scholarship to attend the £12,000 a year independent school and dreamed of becoming a heart surgeon.
The fatal stabbing came a day after 17-year-old Jodie Chesney was killed in a knife attack in a London park.