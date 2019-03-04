Image copyright Family handout Image caption Officers said they were remaining "open minded" about why Yousef Makki was stabbed

A 17-year-old fatally stabbed in a village was "bright, considerate and caring", one of his former teachers has said.

Yousef Makki, from Burnage, was stabbed to death in Gorse Bank Road, Hale Barns, near Altrincham, on Saturday.

Flowers paying tribute to him are being placed outside Manchester Grammar School, which he attended.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said a "culture change" is needed to tackle knife crime.

Skip Twitter post by @mrdaveguest Flowers in memory of Yousef Makki outside his school. The Manchester Grammar School pupil was stabbed to death in Hale Barns at the weekend. pic.twitter.com/4SElSD2FVp — Dave Guest (@mrdaveguest) March 4, 2019 Report

Two boys, also aged 17, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

'Fantastic little fella'

A crowdfunding appeal to raise money for Yousef's funeral has already raised more than £13,000.

Writing on the GoFundMe page, Kathy Hughes, who taught the teenager at primary school, said she had "fond memories" of him and he was a "bright, caring and considerate boy".

She added: "Such heart-breaking news. My thoughts are with his family."

Yousef had a scholarship and was a pupil at Manchester Grammar School which is an independent day school for boys founded in 1515.

Neighbours have spoken of their shock at Yousef's death.

One neighbour - who wanted to be known only as Bernard - told the BBC that Yousef was a "polite... quiet boy from a respectable family" and "one of the nicest lads you could ever see".

He said he was a "fantastic little fella".

"I couldn't believe it because he is not the sort of lad to be in trouble or anything," he added.

"Hale barns in a nice area - you wouldn't expect it in that sort of area.

"Everybody in the area is so upset - it's just terrible."

Stop and search

Yousef's death came a day after a 17-year-old girl, Jodie Chesney, was killed in a knife attack in a London park.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid is to meet police chiefs this week to discuss the issue of knife crime.

Mr Burnham said options such as stop and search, a knife amnesty and tougher penalties should all be considered to tackle knife crime while former Metropolitan Police commissioner Lord Hogan-Howe is calling for the government to appoint a knife crime tsar to "get a grip" on the rise in youth violence.

He said a 93% rise in the number of under-16s stabbed over five years was a "terrifying statistic".

"Something has to change," he added.