The boy died in Gorse Bank Road, not far from Manchester Airport

A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in Greater Manchester.

Police found the victim at about 18:40 GMT in Gorse Bank Road, Hale Barns, not far from Manchester Airport. He was taken to hospital where he died.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: "His family have been informed and officers are currently with them offering support."

Two boys, also aged 17, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

Appealing for information, Supt Marcus Noden said: "We have been speaking to people living on the road as part of our immediate inquiries and we will continue to do so over the coming hours and into tomorrow [Sunday].

"There will be extra police patrols over the next few days and those officers are there to provide a visible presence and also for people to approach if they do have any concerns.

"This young man and his family will continue to be at the forefront of our minds throughout this investigation."

The death comes a day after a 17-year-old girl, Jodie Chesney, was killed in a knife attack in a park in east London.