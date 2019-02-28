Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cheshire Police is also considering taking reports via Facebook Messanger and Skype

A police force is considering taking reports of non-emergency crimes via the messaging service WhatsApp.

Cheshire Constabulary have asked the public for their views on preferred methods of contacting the force in situations which would currently be reported via the 101 number.

The force is also seeking views on other digital platforms, including Facebook Messenger and Skype.

A spokesman said the existing 999 or 101 services would not change.

Acting Assistant Chief Constable Ngaire Waine said data collected from the survey "will be used to help shape and improve how our residents can access police services".

The risks as a result of using encrypted platforms would be assessed, police added.