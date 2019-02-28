Image copyright Various Image caption The families called for "a greater level of factual detail" about the process

The families of the Manchester bombing victims have called for more "openness and transparency" from police about the ongoing criminal investigation.

Most of the updates families had received "had come from the press", a lawyer told a pre-inquest hearing at Manchester Town Hall.

The hearing was also told any inquest may not be held until 6 April 2020 because of the "live" investigation.

Twenty-two people were killed in the attack on 22 May 2017.

Salman Abedi detonated a bomb at the end of an Ariane Grande concert.

Fair trial

The hearing was told the UK has, since November 2017, been trying to extradite the bomber's brother, Hashem Abedi, from custody in Libya where he is being held.

Lawyers for the police and the inquest, warned making information public could lead to the scuppering of any future fair trial by prejudicing a jury.

Pete Weatherby QC, who is representing some of the families, told the hearing: "No-one has a greater interest in the proper course of justice being followed than the families.

"All that I am asking is that 20 months after the outrage of the bombing the families ought to be presented with a greater level of factual detail about the process.

"The most updates the families have received has in fact come through the press.

"In essence what we seek, through the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and Greater Manchester Police (GMP), is a greater amount of factual transparency."

Jeremy Johnson QC, representing GMP, said the force was "very sympathetic" to the families' request but that progress in the matter was not being driven by the police, and that other authorities in the UK and Libya were also involved.

Coroner Sir John Saunders said it was a matter for the CPS and GMP how much information could be made public without risking a fair trial.

He also said "only people with a certain level of security clearance were allowed to view some of the evidence so far compiled" and said that issue may also affect whether the inquest can be held before a jury.

Another pre-inquest hearing will be held later in the year.