Image copyright Google Image caption The girl is being treated at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital

Doctors should treat a sick 13-month-old girl and give her a "chance" at life against the wishes of her parents, a High Court judge has ruled.

Mr Justice Hayden heard the girl, who cannot be named, was born with kidney failure and survived against the odds.

Specialists said she had one chance for "ongoing survival" - hemodialysis, a process through which blood is cleaned although the treatment carries risks.

The girl's parents said her fate should be left in the hands of God.

The girl is being treated at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.

Mr Justice Hayden, who oversaw the case at a public hearing on Wednesday in the Family Division of London's High Court, gave specialists the go-ahead to try hemodialysis after analysing evidence.

He ruled the treatment would be in her best interests and said the girl had proved herself to be a "fighter" and had earned "her chance".

The judge said he had been "enormously impressed" by doctors' commitment to the youngster.

'Power of prayer'

The girl's parents said they were "not in support" of hemodialysis.

"She has been fighting death since she was born," her mother told the judge.

"We are not in support. She has gone through a lot."

Mr Justice Hayden, who was told the couple had mental health issues, said he respected their point of view.

"Mum and dad are opposed," he added.

"They have a deep, profound and simple faith.

"They believe only in the power of prayer."