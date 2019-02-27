Image copyright Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Six people were taken to hospital for the effects of breathing in smoke

Six people including three children were taken to hospital and a number of homes evacuated after a suspected gas explosion started a house fire.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the fire at a terraced house in Lilac Avenue, Milnrow, Rochdale on Tuesday evening.

It said the fire had spread to four neighbouring properties and 50 firefighters tackled it at its height.

Six people were taken to hospital for the effects of breathing in smoke.

Image copyright ASP Image caption The fire had spread to four neighbouring properties, said the fire service

Image copyright Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Fire crews worked through the night

The fire service said crews had worked through the night but it has now been scaled back.

A cordon was in place and people have been asked to avoid the area.

It added an investigation will begin in due course into the cause of the fire but said it was a suspected gas explosion.