Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sir Alex Ferguson has called Harrison "one of the greatest coaches of our time"

Manchester United's "Class of '92" have attended the funeral of the coach credited with developing their careers.

Eric Harrison, who died aged 81 on 13 February, worked alongside Sir Alex Ferguson to bring the best out of David Beckham, Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs.

Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and Ben Thornley also joined the former coach's family at Halifax Minster.

Current United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer and former boss Ron Atkinson were also among the mourners.

Harrison, who was diagnosed with dementia four years ago, was described by Sir Alex as "one of the greatest coaches of our time".

After playing at Halifax, Hartlepool, Barrow and Southport, Harrison became part of Everton's coaching staff before being brought to Old Trafford as youth team manager by Atkinson in 1981.

He went on to lead United to FA Youth Cup victories in 1992 and 1995.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Halifax Minster was packed with Manchester United's former players and managers

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption David Beckham is one of the best-known members of the "Class of '92"

Image copyright PA Image caption Former boss Ron Atkinson and current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer were also at the funeral

Image copyright PA Image caption Harrison (centre), seen here with Neville brothers Phil and Gary, Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, Nicky Butt and Wes Brown, worked with some of United's most famous names

Image copyright Getty Images/Allsport Image caption Harrison, who was widely respected throughout football, was celebrated with a minute's applause before United's goalless draw with Liverpool on Sunday

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption David Beckham, Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs and Ben Thornley were among the "Class of 92" stars at the funeral

Image copyright PA Image caption Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and current Manchester City assistant Brian Kidd, himself a former coach, were also among the congregation

Image copyright PA Image caption Beckham and former United defender Steve Bruce outside the funeral

