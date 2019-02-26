Image copyright GMP Image caption Cael Rawley-Bell was a "much loved" son, brother, grandson, cousin and boyfriend, say his family

Police investigating a fatal motorbike crash have issued an appeal to find the dead man's motorbike and helmet.

Cael Rawley-Bell, 23, was riding an orange off-road Enduro motorcycle when he hit a house in Gorton Road, Reddish, Stockport on Sunday.

Police said his bike and helmet - which came off in the crash - were removed before emergency crews arrived.

Officers trying to establish how he died said they were the "missing piece of the jigsaw".

PC Suzanne Keenan of Greater Manchester Police said whoever removed the bike from the scene may have done so "with the best intentions, believing they were possibly helping Cael and not realising how seriously injured he was".

"However, without this key piece of evidence, we're unable to give all of the facts to Cael's family - facts they so very much deserve to know.

"Imagine having a jigsaw and the last piece is missing; without the bike, we will not have the whole picture and how Cael sadly came to his death.

"I appeal to anyone who knows where the motorbike is or knows who removed it from the scene to contact my team urgently."

She added: "With the help of specialist investigators, we can piece together marks on the road to understand the journey of a vehicle but dashcam footage may also help us enormously in these circumstances so please if you have any, get in touch."

Paying tribute, Mr Rawley-Bell's family said the "much loved" son, brother, grandson, cousin and boyfriend "will always be in our hearts".