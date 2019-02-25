Manchester

Schalke 'ultra' arrest over critically ill Man City fan clash

  • 25 February 2019
German club Schalke's stadium Image copyright Stuart Franklin

German officers have arrested a man after a Manchester City supporter was left fighting for his life following the club's game against FC Schalke.

Gelsenkirchen police said a 30-year-old suspect was arrested earlier after "a violent clash" shortly before the end of Wednesday's Champions League match.

He has not been named but police said the suspect was a member of the Schalke "ultras" - also known as the "Hugos".

The victim, 32, has brain injuries and remains in a critical condition.

He was involved in a violent confrontation with two Schalke supporters inside the Veltins Arena, police said.

The suspect was in custody, a joint statement from Gelsenkirchen police and the German public prosecutor's office said.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites