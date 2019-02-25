Image copyright Stuart Franklin

German officers have arrested a man after a Manchester City supporter was left fighting for his life following the club's game against FC Schalke.

Gelsenkirchen police said a 30-year-old suspect was arrested earlier after "a violent clash" shortly before the end of Wednesday's Champions League match.

He has not been named but police said the suspect was a member of the Schalke "ultras" - also known as the "Hugos".

The victim, 32, has brain injuries and remains in a critical condition.

He was involved in a violent confrontation with two Schalke supporters inside the Veltins Arena, police said.

The suspect was in custody, a joint statement from Gelsenkirchen police and the German public prosecutor's office said.