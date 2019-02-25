Manchester

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into Stockport house

  • 25 February 2019
Scene of the crash Image copyright ASP
Image caption The family of the man killed in the crash has been informed, say police

A motorcyclist has died after he crashed into a house, police have said.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the man who was in his 20s hit a house in Gorton Road, Reddish, Stockport at about 16:00 GMT on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards. GMP said an investigation has been launched into the incident.

A force spokesman said the man's next of kin have been informed and officers are supporting his family.

