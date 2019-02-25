Motorcyclist dies after crashing into Stockport house
A motorcyclist has died after he crashed into a house, police have said.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the man who was in his 20s hit a house in Gorton Road, Reddish, Stockport at about 16:00 GMT on Sunday.
He was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards. GMP said an investigation has been launched into the incident.
A force spokesman said the man's next of kin have been informed and officers are supporting his family.