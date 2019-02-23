Manchester

Stolen car 'driven into' men pushing vehicle in Manchester

  • 23 February 2019
Image caption A man was attacked by five others on Liverpool Road in Manchester

A stolen car was "deliberately" driven into four men pushing a car on a road, Greater Manchester Police has said.

Five men, one of whom had a weapon, got out of a Vectra before attacking one of the men pushing a Land Rover on Liverpool Road at about 02:45 GMT.

The offenders then set the stolen car on fire and escaped, police said.

Two men, aged 22 and 24, suffered serious injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening, and were taken to hospital.

Det Supt Neil Jones appealed for information, saying: "Although it happened in the early hours of the morning, it did take place on a busy road so we believe there may be a number of witnesses who potentially hold information about the incident or the moments leading up to it."

