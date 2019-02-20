Image copyright GMP Image caption The judge said Robinson "deliberately ignored" the speed limit before he hit Taylor

A man who had served three driving bans before killing a boy in a hit-and-run had "a flagrant disregard for the rules of the road", a judge has said.

Michael Ricardo Robinson, 31, admitted causing the death of Taylor Schofield, 11, by dangerous driving on 12 January.

On Monday, Manchester Crown Court heard Robinson, of Toft Road, Gorton, had served bans in 2004, 2006 and 2017.

Jailing him for six years eight months, Judge Martin Walsh said those offences further aggravated his culpability.

Analysis of CCTV showed Robinson travelling around 55mph (90km/h) before knocking Taylor off his bike in a 20mph zone in Beswick, Manchester.

Image copyright MEN Image caption The judge said Taylor Schofield was a "young boy with considerable potential"

The court heard the father-of-one was banned for two years and received eight months in youth detention in September 2004 after he chased another vehicle before he rammed it.

Two years later, he was given another two-year ban and a community order for driving a quad bike on a road in a dangerous manner while disqualified.

His latest ban, of 12 months, came in April 2017, for driving while under the influence of drugs.

Sentencing him, Judge Walsh he took "a deliberate decision to ignore or have a flagrant disregard for the rules of the road".

"Taylor Schofield, a young boy with considerable potential... was killed as a result of the dangerous manner in which you drove," he said.

"The reduced speed limit and the obvious reasons for it were deliberately ignored by you and it was this that created the gross and obvious danger which ultimately led to... Taylor's tragic death."

He added that it was only Robinson's early guilty plea that had stopped him receiving a 10-year jail term.